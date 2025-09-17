Smell Leads Police To Body In Trunk Of Stolen Dodge Charger In Philadelphia

Officers from the 22nd District were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Bambrey Street at approximately 9:12 p.m. for a report of a suspicious Dodge Charger left unattended, according to the release.

Police determined the vehicle had been stolen and noticed the smell of decomposition coming from the trunk. The trunk was closed and secured, authorities said.

Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at 9:49 p.m. The body was wrapped in a sheet, police detailed.

The identity of the victim has not been determined. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.

The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

