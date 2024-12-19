Shyd Carr-Hanks, 19, from the 1200 block of East Price Street, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 18, as a person of interest in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old William Honesty Jr., Philadelphia police said. A weapon was recovered during his arrest, officials noted.

Honesty Jr. was found lying on the grounds of Martin Luther King High School on the 5900 block of Stenton Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 22, police said and Daily Voice previously reported. He had been shot multiple times in the chest, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 11:46 p.m., authorities detailed.

Carr-Hanks has been charged with murder, VUFA-No License, possessing instruments of crime, and related offenses, police said.

No mugshot was available at the time of the publishing.

