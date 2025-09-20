Fair 62°

ShopRite Parking Lot Crash Kills 81-Year-Old Woman In Philadelphia: Police

An 81-year-old woman was fatally struck in a ShopRite parking lot in Northeast Philadelphia, police announced on Saturday, Sept. 20.

 The ShopRite located at 6700 block of Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The crash happened at 6:35 p.m. on the 6700 block of Frankford Avenue, authorities said.

A 2012 Nissan Murano was turning left into the ShopRite lot when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. Philadelphia Fire Department medics rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she died at 7:22 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene as the Crash Investigation Division secured the area and began an investigation, police said.

