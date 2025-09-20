ShopRite Parking Lot Crash Kills 81-Year-Old Woman In Philadelphia: Police

The crash happened at 6:35 p.m. on the 6700 block of Frankford Avenue, authorities said.

A 2012 Nissan Murano was turning left into the ShopRite lot when it hit the pedestrian, according to police. Philadelphia Fire Department medics rushed her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where she died at 7:22 p.m.

The driver remained at the scene as the Crash Investigation Division secured the area and began an investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.