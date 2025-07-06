Shooting Erupts At Philly Party, 3 Hit — Then Off-Duty Cop Run Down Near Scene: Police

The shots rang out around 1:28 a.m. Sunday, July 6, in a courtyard near a North Philadelphia housing complex, according to 22nd District police.

A man was found with gunshot wounds to his back and thigh. Meanwhile, a juvenile boy and an adult woman showed up at Temple University Hospital in a private car — all three were listed in stable condition, investigators said.

The courtyard was littered with bullet casings, fragments, and blood, officers said.

Preliminary reports say the gunfire started during a fight at a large gathering when several unidentified men pulled out guns and opened fire.

But the chaos didn’t end there.

Shortly after the shooting, an off-duty Philadelphia officer was hit by a car that blew through a red light near the scene, police said. The car took off before officers arrived.

That vehicle was later found with a bullet hole in its windshield and has been towed for processing, police said.

The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators with the Special Investigation Group (SIG) are continuing to work both scenes. No arrests have been announced.

