Fair 71°

SHARE

School Bus Strikes, Kills Man In Wheelchair In Philadelphia: Police

A school bus struck and killed a man in a wheelchair in Philadelphia, police announced on Monday, April 28.

School bus

School bus

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Austin Pacheco
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue in the city’s 25th District at approximately 4:49 p.m., according to police.

The adult white male victim was hit by the school bus, which had no children onboard at the time, authorities said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m., police detailed.

The bus remained at the scene, which was held for investigation by the Crash Investigation Division.

The investigation remains ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE