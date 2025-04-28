School Bus Strikes, Kills Man In Wheelchair In Philadelphia: Police

The crash happened on the 500 block of West Lehigh Avenue in the city’s 25th District at approximately 4:49 p.m., according to police.

The adult white male victim was hit by the school bus, which had no children onboard at the time, authorities said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:16 p.m., police detailed.

The bus remained at the scene, which was held for investigation by the Crash Investigation Division.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.