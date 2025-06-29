Road Rage Shooting Leaves Man, 68, Critically Injured In Car Wreck On Philly Waterfront: PD

The man was found shot multiple times inside a bullet-riddled vehicle that had slammed into a tree on the 300 block of North Christopher Columbus Boulevard around 1:47 a.m., according to Philadelphia Police.

First responders with the Philadelphia Fire Department rushed the man to Jefferson University Hospital. He was listed in critical condition but stabilized, authorities said.

Four 9mm casings were recovered from the scene. Investigators say two men driving a Hyundai SUV are believed to be the shooters. No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon, and the motive is believed to be road rage, police said.

The scene was secured by the 9th District and the Shooting Investigation Group is actively investigating the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call 215-686-8270 or share anonymous tips by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

