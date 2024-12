The crash has blocked Philmont Avenue between Byberry Road and Pine Road, according to the release. Emergency responders are working to clear the scene, police said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until further notice. Updates will be shared as soon as the road reopens, authorities added.

This is a developing story. Check back for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.