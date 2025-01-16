Officers monitoring the city for illegal car meets spotted a gathering at the Target parking lot on the 4000 block of Monument Street around 11:15 p.m., police said. Banks, driving a red Camaro known to be involved in illegal meets, sped off as police arrived, evading capture on I-76, authorities said.

The Camaro was later found parked near 9th and Master streets around 2 a.m., according to police. Officers requested backup to stop the vehicle, but when they approached, Banks reversed the Camaro, striking a patrol vehicle twice, police said.

One officer was hit by the car, fell, and struck her head, investigators said. Another officer fired a single shot into the Camaro’s passenger window, but Banks fled, prompting a high-speed chase, police said.

The pursuit continued onto I-95, where Banks made two U-turns in standstill traffic, colliding with civilian vehicles and a patrol car before speeding southbound, police said. Due to hazardous conditions, the chase was called off, authorities said.

Upper Darby Police later found the Camaro unoccupied and heavily damaged. Banks was discovered at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was listed in stable condition, police said.

The injured officer, a 36-year-old assigned to the 1st Police District, was treated at Jefferson Methodist Hospital and released. The discharging officer, a 14-year veteran of the 26th Police District, has been placed on administrative duty as investigations continue, police said.

Banks has been charged with aggravated assault, causing a catastrophe, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.