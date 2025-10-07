Postal Worker Assaulted Over Mail Truck Blocking Highway In Philadelphia: Police

The 23-year-old victim was on the 4600 block of Horrocks Street when Fabian Colon, 25, confronted her about a mail truck blocking the highway at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, according to Philadelphia police.

Colon allegedly attempted to drive the postal vehicle, but the worker stopped him by removing the keys from the ignition. Police said he then assaulted her and took her phone.

Colon was arrested on the same block shortly after the incident, investigators said.

The victim was transported by Philadelphia Fire Department medics to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment of her injuries, according to the release.

Colon has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery, theft, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

