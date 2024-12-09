Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed, Shot By Group Of Philly Teens: Police

Baraka Coffee, of the 2200 block of South Hobson Street, and the three juveniles face charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, theft-unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, police said.

The victim, a 37-year-old man, drove to the 12th Police District in his blue Lexus at 11:31 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh and groin, authorities said. He told officers that he had been robbed and shot by four males while delivering food to a residence on the 6700 block of Paschall Avenue, according to the release.

The suspects stole pizza, wings, and cash, police said. The victim fled to the police station for help and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers responding to the scene recovered a .22-caliber firearm on the highway at 68th Street and Paschall Avenue. While canvassing the area, they saw two males exiting a property on the 2200 block of South Hobson Street carrying pizza boxes, police said.

When officers approached, one of the males fled into an alley but was later found hiding under a vehicle near the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue, police said. A .22-caliber rifle was found in a rear driveway on Woodland Avenue, authorities added.

Police detained two more suspects inside the Hobson Street property and confirmed all four as those involved in the robbery and shooting, according to investigators. The other suspects are a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 15-year-old, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

