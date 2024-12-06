Incident 1: Shooting At Chinese Restaurant

On Monday, June 10, 2024, 25th District officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at the 700 block of E. Ontario Street at 11:03 p.m., according to police.

Inside the Kitchen Express Chinese Restaurant, officers found 27-year-old Joel Colon-Cruz suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. He was pronounced dead at 11:09 p.m. by Medic 57, police said.

Detectives determined that an assailant wearing a mask and gloves entered the restaurant and began shooting Colon-Cruz. On Dec. 4, 2024, police charged 27-year-old Talil Parker with murder and related offenses. Parker, who was already in custody at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility for parole violations, now faces additional charges in this case.

Incident 2: 2021 Cold Case Murder Arrest

Philadelphia police responded to a "Check on the Well-Being" call at a second-floor apartment on the 2600 block of N. 17th Street on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 10:11 a.m.

Family members had gained access to the apartment and found 27-year-old Tianna Wells bleeding from a neck wound, authorities said. Wells was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:43 a.m. by Medic 22.

After years of investigation, police identified 21-year-old Quader Moore as the suspect. An arrest warrant was secured, and Moore was taken into custody on Dec. 4, 2024, at the 5900 block of N. 5th Street.

Incident 3: Gunshot Victim Dies After Shooting On Water Street

On Monday, June 3, 2024, 24th District officers were called to the 3000 block of Water Street for a report of a person with a gun at 7:54 p.m.

Nicholas Delgado, 21, was found unresponsive on the highway with a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where Dr. Rhodes pronounced him dead at 8:41 p.m.

Ramon Rodriguez, the suspect in Delgado's death, was entered into NCIC wanted status shortly after the incident. On Dec. 4, 2024, officers spotted Rodriguez near the 3200 block of N. Phillip Street. Rodriguez fled to a rooftop at the rear of 200 W. Allegheny Avenue but was arrested without further incident, authorities said.

Charges Filed

All three suspects—Parker, Moore, and Rodriguez—face murder and related charges, police said.

