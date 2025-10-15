PA State Police Vehicles Struck By High-Speed Fleeing Car During I-95 Pursuit: Troopers

Troopers from the Trevose station had attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver refused to pull over, according to Trooper Paul Holdefer. The chase continued onto I-95 near Aramingo Avenue, where PSP units boxed the car in.

Four men were inside. Two were immediately detained while two others fled on foot, investigators said.

The scene remained active Wednesday afternoon, with more details expected as the investigation continues.

