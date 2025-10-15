Overcast 65°

SHARE

PA State Police Vehicles Struck By High-Speed Fleeing Car During I-95 Pursuit: Troopers

A high-speed pursuit from Bucks County ended in a crash on I-95 after a fleeing car struck two Pennsylvania State Police vehicles, authorities announced on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Pennsylvania state police vehicle

Pennsylvania state police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers from the Trevose station had attempted to stop the vehicle when the driver refused to pull over, according to Trooper Paul Holdefer. The chase continued onto I-95 near Aramingo Avenue, where PSP units boxed the car in.

Four men were inside. Two were immediately detained while two others fled on foot, investigators said.

The scene remained active Wednesday afternoon, with more details expected as the investigation continues.

to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE