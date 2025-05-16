Over $9.8 Million In PA Lottery Winnings Awarded In Philly, Including $5 Million Scratch-Off

Three Philadelphia Lottery players struck it rich in recent days, with winnings totaling $9,822,927, according to separate releases by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

🦁$5M ‘Lion’s Share’ Scratch-Off Sold At Philly’s Beverage

A top-prize $5,000,000-winning Scratch-Off ticket from the $5,000,000 Lion’s Share game was sold at Lin Harbinson Inc. (Philly’s Beverage), located at 5840 Harbison Avenue, the Lottery said on Thursday, May 15.

This $50 ticket game offers some of the highest Scratch-Off prizes in the state. The retailer will also receive a $10,000 bonus.

🍀$3M ‘3s A Charm’ Ticket Bought At Guavaberry Foods

Another Philadelphia player picked up a $3,000,000 win with the 3s A Charm Scratch-Off game. That lucky ticket was sold at Guavaberry Foods & Drinks, 776 South 4th Street, Lottery officials said.

3s A Charm is a $30 game with several million-dollar prizes available. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

💰$1.5M Cash 5 Jackpot Ticket Sold At R Square Grocery

Meanwhile, a $1.5 million jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold for the Tuesday, May 13 drawing at R Square Grocery, 4419 Princeton Avenue, Philadelphia.

The winning numbers were: 12-22-24-32-42.

That retailer also receives a $10,000 bonus, and more than 27,800 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in that drawing.

🎄$322K Prize Awarded From Online Game

Adding to the streak, a Philadelphia online player recently scored $322,927.07 playing HO HO wHO Dunnit, a holiday-themed digital game on the Pennsylvania Lottery website.

📝 Claim Reminders

All Scratch-Off and online game prizes must be claimed within one year, and any prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable taxes. Winners should sign the back of their tickets and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

💰 Total Philadelphia Winnings: $9,822,927.07

