MS-13's Pirana, Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora, Deported From PA

A dangerous MS-13 gang leader wanted for kidnapping, extortion, and murder was removed from the United States after finishing a federal sentence in Pennsylvania, ICE announced on Sunday, Sept. 7.

Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora

 Photo Credit: ICE
Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora, 31, also known as “Pirana,” was flown back to El Salvador on Aug. 15 after being arrested by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Philadelphia. He had just completed a 24-month sentence for illegal reentry at Federal Correctional Institution Allenwood Low in Union County, according to officials.

Zamora-Zamora was previously deported in December 2022 but returned to the U.S. unlawfully at an unknown time and place, ICE said.

He is wanted in El Salvador for aggravated kidnapping, extortion, homicide, and conspiracy to murder, and is listed among the country’s top 100 most wanted fugitives. ICE identified him as a leader of the notorious MS-13 Fulton Locos Salvatruchos clique — one of the most violent criminal organizations in the world.

“Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora is a violent criminal and a leader of one of the world’s most dangerous gangs,” ERO Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane said in the statement. “His presence in our communities was a direct threat to public safety.”

The deportation was coordinated with multiple agencies, including ERO New Orleans, the U.S. Marshals Service, INTERPOL, and ICE’s attaché office in El Salvador.

ICE says it remains committed to removing violent foreign fugitives who pose a threat to national security and public safety.

