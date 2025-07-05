Motorcyclist Killed After Running Red Light In South Philly: Police

The crash happened at 2200 Snyder Avenue in the 1st District at 12:22 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Division said.

A black Mazda was heading north on 22nd Street with a green light when a black Can-Am motorcycle sped westbound through a red light on Snyder Avenue, authorities explained. The Mazda slammed into the motorcycle, launching the 38-year-old rider off the bike, police said. He then hit a legally parked blue Kia, according to the report.

The Mazda driver stayed at the scene and called 911, officials said. The motorcyclist was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:21 a.m., according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

