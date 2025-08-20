Kyle Irvin, 55, turned himself in to officers at the 14th District just after midnight on Wednesday, authorities said. He is facing charges of murder and related offenses.

Irvin is accused of fatally shooting his wife, 48-year-old Rashida Irvin, inside Mister Relaxation Spa and Lounge on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue. Police were flagged down around 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, after a witness reported hearing gunshots inside the business.

Officers entered and found Rashida in the bathroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, police detailed. Medics pronounced her dead at 6:45 p.m.

Rashida owned and managed Mister Relaxation Spa and Lounge, a Best of Philly–winning men’s spa. Friends and clients remembered her for her warmth and kindness.

Court records show Kyle Irvin’s criminal history stretches back decades. In 1998, his 3-year-old son fatally shot himself with Irvin’s gun, according to records. More recently, he was arrested on a firearm charge in January 2025.

The investigation into Rashida’s killing remains active, police said.

