Miles Pfeffer Guilty In Murder Of Temple Officer Chris Fitzgerald; Gets Life Without Parole

Miles Pfeffer, of Buckingham Township, was just 18 when he gunned down Fitzgerald during a foot pursuit on the 1700 block of West Montgomery Avenue on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Prosecutors say he ignored the officer’s commands and opened fire after a struggle, continuing to shoot even as Fitzgerald lay wounded on the ground.

Authorities say Pfeffer then tried to rob the dying officer of his service weapon and rummaged through his pockets before carjacking a nearby vehicle to flee the scene.

He was arrested at his Quarry Road home by U.S. Marshals the next morning — using the slain officer’s own handcuffs.

Jury Verdict Delivered In Under 30 Minutes

The jury deliberated for less than half an hour before returning the swift verdict: Guilty on all counts, including:

Criminal homicide of a law enforcement officer

Robbery

Theft

Evading arrest

Weapons offenses

Judge Glenn B. Bronson sentenced Pfeffer to life in prison without parole, plus a consecutive sentence of 2.5 to 5 years for possessing an instrument of crime, court dockets show.

DA Declined Death Penalty

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner previously announced he would not seek the death penalty, citing "extensive input over many hours" from the Fitzgerald family and legal experts. That decision was condemned by Fitzgerald’s family and the Temple University Police Association, who called it "absolutely devastating."

Remembering Sergeant Chris Fitzgerald

Sgt. Fitzgerald, 31, was hired as a Temple officer in October 2021. He was a husband, a father of four, and the son of former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Joel Fitzgerald Sr.

"Officer Fitzgerald gave his life to selflessly serve and defend this community," said Jennifer D. Griffin, Temple’s VP of Public Safety. "This loss leaves an enormous hole in all of our hearts."

In the days after his death, a GoFundMe for his family raised more than \$94,000.

Pfeffer's Charges And Trial Timeline

According to court documents, Pfeffer faced two separate but related dockets that included dozens of charges, such as:

Murder of a law enforcement officer

Robbery with serious bodily injury

Disarming an officer

Evading arrest or detention on foot

Firearms not to be carried without a license

Recklessly endangering another person

Tampering with evidence, among others.

He was held without bail at Riverside Correctional Facility from the date of his arrest on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. His trial began Monday, June 23, 2025, with testimony from both sides concluding within three days.

The jury returned its verdict shortly after noon on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

