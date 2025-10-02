Matthew Blum, 45, was taken into custody this week and charged with multiple felony counts of sexual abuse of children (possession of child sexual abuse material) and one count of criminal use of a communication facility, authorities said.

Blum had relocated from his Weikel Street home in Philadelphia to Connecticut during the Office of Attorney General’s investigation, according to the release. He was arrested there on Tuesday, Sept. 30, as a fugitive of justice and is currently awaiting extradition to Philadelphia County for arraignment.

The investigation began after agents from the Office of the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section received tips that Blum was searching for suspected child sexual abuse material using Microsoft Bing. Investigators later conducted a search of his home and found numerous files on his cellphone, officials said.

Blum is a father of two, according to his social media. He recently married a Connecticut woman on Saturday, Sept. 13, based on their shared social media posts.

“Exploiting or abusing children is among the most heinous conduct we come across, and we take very seriously our obligation to keep kids safe,” Attorney General Sunday said in the announcement. “Our Child Predator Section will continue to pursue these offenders and hold them fully accountable for their crimes.”

This case is being prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Mary Phillips of the Child Predator Section.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.