Mass Shooting At South Philly’s 7 Elements Lounge Injures 8: Police

It happened around 3:50 a.m. at 7 Elements Restaurant Bar and Lounge on the 1100 block of South 11th Street, according to Philadelphia Police.

It started with a fight on an exterior balcony. Seconds later, bullets started flying, police explained.

Three victims were rushed to nearby hospitals by officers. Five others showed up on their own. All are expected to survive, but two are in critical condition:

A security guard shot in the face.

A woman shot in the back.

Here’s a breakdown of the victims:

Presbyterian Hospital

25-year-old woman shot in the right arm and left hip

30-year-old man shot in the right buttock and left arm

Jefferson Hospital

28-year-old man shot in the left knee (arrived privately)

27-year-old woman shot in the left buttock

43-year-old male security guard shot in the groin

42-year-old man shot in the chest and right arm

Methodist Hospital

43-year-old male security guard shot in the left arm

Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

25-year-old woman shot in the leg

Police recovered shell casings inside the second-floor bar, along the staircase, and in the parking lot. Investigators say it’s not clear if the shots came from above or if someone was firing from below.

“This business should not be open that late,” said Inspector D.F. Pace. “Upon arrival it was shut, and we had to ensure there were no other victims inside.”

No arrests have been made. The Shooting Investigation Group is leading the case.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

