Mark Snedden, 69, of Munster, Indiana, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Federal Program Bribery and Making and Presenting a False Claim before U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone, according to U.S. Attorney David Metcalf of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Snedden was the president and sole owner of a masonry restoration company that had been awarded a $58.4 million federal contract to repair the 30th Street Station façade in December 2015. According to court documents, about 90 percent of the project’s funds came from federal money.

From May 2016 to November 2019, Snedden and his company’s vice presidents — Donald Seefeldt, Lee Maniatis, and Khaled Dallo — showered Amtrak Employee #1 with more than $323,000 in bribes. Those included paid vacations, jewelry, a trained dog, cash, and dinners, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

The Amtrak employee was responsible for reviewing and approving payment requests and change orders submitted by the contractor. In return for the lavish gifts, the Amtrak employee gave the contractor internal information and approved over $52 million in additional project costs, including $2 million in overbilling, prosecutors said.

The bribes violated Amtrak's contract, which banned offering gifts or kickbacks to employees to secure favorable treatment.

Snedden is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, Aug. 13, and faces up to 10 years in federal prison, authorities said.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Amtrak Office of Inspector General, and U.S. Department of Transportation OIG, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Grenell.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.