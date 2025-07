A man and woman were discovered unresponsive inside a rowhome on the 2000 block of South 22nd Street around 6:18 p.m. on Monday, July 14, according to Philadelphia police. They were both pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

The street was blocked off as investigators worked the scene. The cause of death has not been released.

