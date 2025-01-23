Man Struck Dead By SEPTA Near Platform, Police Say

The incident occurred at Broad and Race streets in the 9th District around 4 a.m., according to police.

The man, described as a white male of unknown age, was hit as the train passed the platform. Emergency crews from Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 20 responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at 4:52 a.m., officials said.

Septa Police transported the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

