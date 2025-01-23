NULL 17°

Man Struck Dead By SEPTA Near Platform, Police Say

A man was struck and killed by a northbound Septa train at the Race Street platform in Philadelphia early Thursday, Jan. 23, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Andrew Adams
 Photo Credit: Unsplash.com/Chris Henry
Jillian Pikora
The incident occurred at Broad and Race streets in the 9th District around 4 a.m., according to police.

The man, described as a white male of unknown age, was hit as the train passed the platform. Emergency crews from Philadelphia Fire Department Engine 20 responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead at 4:52 a.m., officials said.

Septa Police transported the body to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

