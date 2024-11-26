Man Shot, Killed Outside 52nd Street SEPTA Station In West Philly

Officers from the 19th and 18th Districts responded to a call for a "person with a gun/male shot multiple times" on the 5200 block of Market Street at 11:49 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. The area is near the 52nd Street SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station, according to Google Maps Street View.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying unresponsive on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. His name has not yet been released.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit a tip to the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Police noted that this information is preliminary and subject to updates as the investigation progresses.

