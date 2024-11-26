Fog/Mist 51°

Man Shot, Killed Outside 52nd Street SEPTA Station In West Philly

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot outside the 52nd Street SEPTA subway station late Monday night, police announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The 5200 block of Market Street in Philadelphia where the man was found shot dead.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Officers from the 19th and 18th Districts responded to a call for a "person with a gun/male shot multiple times" on the 5200 block of Market Street at 11:49 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. The area is near the 52nd Street SEPTA Market-Frankford Line station, according to Google Maps Street View.

When officers arrived, they found the man lying unresponsive on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:06 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. His name has not yet been released.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit a tip to the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Police noted that this information is preliminary and subject to updates as the investigation progresses.

