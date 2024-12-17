Man Shot In Face Held As Prisoner In West Philadelphia: Police

The incident unfolded on the 5800 block of Arch Street at 7:31 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. He was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Despite his injuries, the victim is being held as a prisoner. Investigators have recovered a weapon, and the scene is currently being held, police added.

Details on the events leading to the shooting or the charges against the man have not yet been released.

