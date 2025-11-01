Partly Cloudy 56°

SHARE

Kevin Williams ID’d In Fatal Hit-And-Run In Philadelphia

A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on West Girard Avenue early Saturday, Nov. 1, Philadelphia police announced.

A Philadelphia police car

A Philadelphia police car

 Photo Credit: Instagram/PhillyPolice
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Kevin Williams, 60, was standing in the middle of the street when he was hit by a black SUV around 1 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue, according to the department’s release.

Investigators said the SUV was traveling eastbound before making a U-turn onto the 1200 block, heading west when it struck Williams. The driver continued west on Girard Avenue without stopping to help, police said.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported Williams to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m., authorities detailed.

The crash remains under investigation by the department’s Crash Investigation Division.

to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE