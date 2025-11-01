Kevin Williams, 60, was standing in the middle of the street when he was hit by a black SUV around 1 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue, according to the department’s release.

Investigators said the SUV was traveling eastbound before making a U-turn onto the 1200 block, heading west when it struck Williams. The driver continued west on Girard Avenue without stopping to help, police said.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported Williams to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m., authorities detailed.

The crash remains under investigation by the department’s Crash Investigation Division.

