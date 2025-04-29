The incident began around 7:11 p.m. on Monday, April 28, when officers were called to a shooting at the Public Storage facility on the 500 block of East Hunting Park Avenue. A 32-year-old Hispanic man was found shot in the abdomen, and his Toyota Camry had been stolen, police said.

Jerome Cooper, 51, shot the man during a confrontation, investigators said. As Cooper tried to flee, a 29-year-old Hispanic witness exchanged gunfire with him outside the storage lot, police detailed. Cooper sped off in the stolen Camry, continuing to fire his gun, according to the release.

A citywide alert went out, and just after 7:50 p.m., Highway Patrol officers spotted the Camry near 2nd Street and Cheltenham Avenue. Cooper fired at pursuing officers while speeding through city streets, authorities said.

The chase ended in the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard when the Camry crashed into a tree in the median. Cooper got out and pointed his gun at officers, police said. Seven officers opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

Cooper was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he died at 9:06 p.m., officials said. His weapon was recovered at the scene.

The initial shooting victim is recovering at Temple University Hospital and is listed in stable condition. The witness who fired at Cooper is under investigation by both Philadelphia Police and the District Attorney’s Office.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The seven officers involved — ranging from 3 to 34 years of experience with the Philadelphia Police Department — have all been placed on administrative duty pending internal and external reviews.

Body-worn and dashboard cameras were activated and captured the encounter, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.