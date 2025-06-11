Jamal Burkett, 53, was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. in the 7900 block of Lindbergh Boulevard at a relative’s apartment in Southwest Philadelphia, according to Supervisory Deputy Robert Clark of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force.

Burkett had been serving a 192-month federal sentence after pleading guilty in 2023 to assaulting a federal officer and weapons possession for firing multiple rounds at a Philly officer working with a federal task force. However, on May 14, officials at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility mistakenly released him once his local charges were cleared.

The error was discovered during a routine U.S. Marshals audit on Tuesday, June 10. A federal warrant was immediately issued for Burkett's arrest for failing to surrender for his sentence.

“Anyone who discharges a firearm at police officers must pay for their actions,” Clark said in a statement. “Capturing Burkett in less than 24 hours after being notified of his release is truly exceptional.”

Burkett has a long criminal history in Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Delaware counties spanning back to the 1990s, with convictions for theft, drug offenses, conspiracy, assault, robbery, and more.

