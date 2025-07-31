IKEA To Sell Products Inside Some Best Buy Stores: What To Know

Best Buy and IKEA will begin a pilot program in the fall to have IKEA products in Best Buy locations, the chains announced in a joint news release on Thursday, July 31. This marks the first time IKEA merchandise will be available through another US retailer.

Ten Best Buy locations across Florida and Texas will feature 1,000-square-foot IKEA showrooms where shoppers can get design help, along with purchasing furniture, appliances, and storage setups.

"When you're shopping for new electronics, whether it's a laptop or a TV or a washing machine, it's important to understand the technology and make a decision based on how it will help you, your family and your home in your everyday life," said Best Buy chief merchandising officer Patrick McGinnis. "With this partnership, we get to combine technology and design and show shoppers what's truly possible in their home like never before."

IKEA, a Swedish retailer with US headquarters in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, had 52 stores in the country as of late January, according to data company ScrapeHero.

"This partnership between IKEA and Best Buy is about making great design and functionality more accessible for the many," said IKEA US chief operation officer Rob Olson. "By bringing together our home furnishing expertise, products, and services with Best Buy's leadership in appliances and technology, we're creating a one-stop destination where customers can design their dream kitchen, storage solutions or laundry space with ease. It's a great step on our journey to helping people create beautiful, functional homes at a price they can afford."

The deal comes as Best Buy struggles with pressure from President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, softer appliance demand, and a sluggish housing market. Best Buy said in the spring that it increased prices on some items due to Trump's tariffs, CNBC reported.

The first Best Buy stores to test IKEA showrooms include:

Florida: Boynton Beach, Daytona Beach, Lakeland, Melbourne, Waterford Lakes

The spaces will showcase kitchen and laundry setups, with IKEA staff helping plan furnishings and Best Buy employees offering tech guidance. The stores in Lakeland, FL, and Alamo Ranch, TX, will also serve as free IKEA pickup points for online or in-store orders.

The companies didn't share financial details of the agreement and haven't said whether the pilot program will expand to the Northeast.

