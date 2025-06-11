ICE Protest Turns Violent In Philadelphia: Officers Injured, 15 Arrested, Police Say

Roughly 150 people initially assembled outside the Federal Detention Center at 7th and Arch Streets around 4 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Protesters marched to ICE headquarters at 8th and Cherry Streets for speeches, returned to the detention center by 5:30 p.m., then took to major roads around 6:15 p.m., using bicycles to obstruct officers and traffic, the department said.

At 6:45 p.m., officers issued three lawful orders to disperse using a megaphone, but the group continued blocking streets and confronting law enforcement, police said.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers began attempting arrests near 11th and Market Streets. The group allegedly became violent and extremely disorderly, prompting additional police response. Order was restored by 7:45 p.m., according to the release.

Police say 15 people were arrested:

One man for Felony Aggravated Assault on Police.

Eight men for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

Six women for Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct.

Two bicycle officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Two arrested women also reported minor injuries and received medical attention. A Philadelphia Police traffic vehicle was spray-painted during the demonstration.

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, approximately 20 individuals remained peacefully gathered outside the detention center, police said.

The department noted that “several officers employed force while making arrests.” Each incident was documented and will be reviewed per department policy.

“The Philadelphia Police Department supports the public’s right to lawful, peaceful protest,” the statement reads. “We remain committed to facilitating First Amendment activity while protecting public safety and maintaining order on city streets.”

