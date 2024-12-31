Rain 48°

Homicide: Man Stabbed 20 Times In Kitchen Of Philadelphia Apartment

 A 59-year-old man was discovered stabbed to death in a Bustleton apartment, Philadelphia police announced on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Officers were dispatched to the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue at 4:01 p.m., where they found the Black man in the kitchen with 15-20 stab wounds, authorities said. Medic 6 pronounced him dead at the scene at 3:52 p.m., according to police.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made in connection with the homicide, investigators said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit tips anonymously through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

