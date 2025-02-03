NULL 34°

Hit-Run: Bus Runs Over Sleeping Pedestrian In Philadelphia, Leaves Scene

A bus ran over a man who was sleeping on the curb and drove away, leaving him critically injured in Center City, Philadelphia police announced on Monday, Feb. 3.

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Zuzu https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Philadelphia_Police_-_gang_with_vehicle.jpeg
 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
The crash happened at 13th and Sansom streets at 9:43 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, according to the department’s Crash Investigation Division.

The 23-year-old pedestrian was lying on the curb area when the bus struck him, according to PPD. The driver did not stop.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police have not yet identified the bus involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

