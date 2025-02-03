Hit-Run: Bus Runs Over Sleeping Pedestrian In Philadelphia, Leaves Scene

The crash happened at 13th and Sansom streets at 9:43 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, according to the department’s Crash Investigation Division.

The 23-year-old pedestrian was lying on the curb area when the bus struck him, according to PPD. The driver did not stop.

Philadelphia Fire Department medics transported the man to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police have not yet identified the bus involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

