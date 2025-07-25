Gunshot Victim Hijacks Postal Truck, Crashes, Then Flags Down Ride In Philly: Police

The 20-year-old victim was spotted running toward a USPS truck on the 900 block of Courtland Street after he was shot in the stomach around 1:39 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

He climbed into the postal vehicle and hit the gas pedal, but the mail carrier couldn’t regain control. The truck crashed into a median, injuring the 23-year-old USPS driver, police said.

The wounded man exited the truck and flagged down another driver, who took him to Albert Einstein Medical Center. He was admitted in critical condition. The injured postal worker was also hospitalized.

Investigators recovered eight .45-caliber casings, seven 9mm casings, and firearms from the area. The motive and shooter(s) remain unknown.

The case remains under active investigation by the Shooting Investigation Group.

