Grocery Store Shooting Kills Teen, Leaves Another Critical: Philly Police

Officers with the 19th District responded to the 5400 block of Race Street at 2:16 p.m. for reports of gunfire inside the store, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found two juvenile males suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was rushed to Lankenau Hospital in critical condition. The other was pronounced dead at the scene by medics at 2:22 p.m.

A firearm was recovered, and one person was taken into custody, police said. The Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

