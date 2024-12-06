Geoffrey Blaine, 40, of West Chester, lost his life after his work truck veered off the roadway on the 400 block of Township Line Road at 12:25 p.m., Plymouth Township police said in a release. The vehicle struck a telephone pole, a split-rail fence, and a tree before coming to rest. Blaine was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol Unit. Authorities have asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Sergeant Anthony Costello at 610-279-1901.

Blaine, affectionately known as "Bone" by his loved ones, was remembered in his obituary as the ultimate family man, devoted husband, and loving father to his children, Kaylee Mae, Geoffrey David, and Mason Richard, as well as the late David Miller Jr. He shared eight cherished years of marriage with his wife, Teri, and was a beloved son, brother, and friend.

Known for his hilarious sense of humor and big heart, Blaine was a skilled plumbing technician and passionate fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He loved deep-sea fishing, golfing, and making music with his garage band, Mister Monster.

His cousin, Danielle Michel, started a GoFundMe to support his children’s futures. "Geoffrey was one of a kind, always willing to lend a helping hand and loved his people fiercely," Michel wrote. "We can all use prayers and words right now."

Relatives and friends are invited to honor Blaine’s memory at The Donohue Funeral Home in Newtown Square on Monday, Dec. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. His funeral service will follow at noon, with private interment. Attendees are encouraged to wear Eagles and Phillies gear in Blaine's honor.

Blaine is survived by his parents, Lauretta and Michael, his brother Mike, his best friends Derrick Clemens and Mike "Peet" Manuel, and numerous extended family members and friends. He will also be deeply missed by his two dogs, Ringo and Belle.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.