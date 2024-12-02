Partly Cloudy 32°

SHARE

Four Children With Armed Man Barricaded In West Philadelphia Home: Police

An armed man with possible active warrants has barricaded himself inside a West Philadelphia residence with four children, police announced on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Foundation
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Officers were called to a domestic incident at a home on the 200 block of Sickels Way at 5:28 p.m., according to a preliminary release by Officer Tanya Little, of the Philadelphia Police Department's Office of Public Affairs. Upon arrival, officers discovered the man had barricaded himself inside the property with four juveniles, authorities said.

The situation was officially declared a barricade at 5:41 p.m. by 19th District police, according to the release. A staging area for the ongoing incident has been established at 200 N. 55th Street.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE