Drunk Driver Crashes Into Philly Picket Line, Crushes City Workers: Police

Damon Robinson, 41, was behind the wheel of a black 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe when he allegedly veered off the road and drove straight into a picket line at 3901 N. Delaware Avenue around 11:04 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The victims — city employees participating in the strike — were sitting in front of the line when they were hit, police said.

One of the workers remains in critical condition. The other was treated and released. No other picketers were hurt.

Witnesses frantically flagged down officers, pointing toward the fleeing SUV. Cops caught up with it at 2900 Castor Avenue and arrested Robinson at the wheel. He was taken for DUI testing, while a passenger was questioned and released.

Robinson, of South 2nd Street, is charged with DUI, Aggravated Assault, and other related offenses, police said.

The Tahoe has been towed for forensic analysis. The case remains under investigation by the department’s Crash Investigation Unit and East Detectives.

