Driver Critically Injured When Jaguar Collides With Toyota In Philadelphia

A crash involving a red Jaguar F-Pace and a black Toyota Camry left one driver critically injured at South 63rd Street and Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia police said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The collision happened when the Toyota driver, a 22-year-old man, ran a red light heading south on 63rd Street and was struck by the Jaguar traveling east on Lindbergh Boulevard at 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, according to police.

Both drivers were transported by Philadelphia Fire Department medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. The Toyota driver was placed in critical condition, while the Jaguar driver, a 57-year-old woman, was listed in stable condition, authorities said.

The intersection was held for the investigation, which is ongoing under the Crash Investigation Division.

