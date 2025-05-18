Double Fatal: Young Girl, Woman Shot In Philadelphia, Police Say

Philadelphia Police 19th District officers were called to the 3900 block of Lankenau Avenue at 6:08 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead by medics at 6:20 p.m., police said.

A juvenile girl was also found shot and was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia by police, where she was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m., authorities said.

The scene was held, and homicide detectives have launched an investigation.

No arrests have been made, and no further details were immediately released.

