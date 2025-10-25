Dalton Lee Janiczek, 21, of Lower Gwynedd, was identified as the driver accused of using his SUV as a weapon against police.

The incident began at 11:56 a.m. Friday, Oct. 24, when a Whitpain Township sergeant tried to stop Janiczek for erratic driving on Skippack Pike. Janiczek sped off, crossing a concrete median before disappearing from sight.

Roughly 40 minutes later, a Plymouth Township officer located the Mercedes parked outside the DoubleTree Guest Suites Hotel on Fountain Road. When the officer activated his emergency lights, Janiczek allegedly reversed into the patrol vehicle several times before accelerating directly toward him.

According to court documents, the officer exited his vehicle and was struck by the Mercedes. As the officer lay on the ground applying a tourniquet to his leg wound, Janiczek circled back and hit him three more times before fleeing the scene.

A pursuit ensued through Plymouth Township, ending when Janiczek allegedly crashed head-on into another patrol vehicle on Walton Road, injuring a second officer.

The first officer was airlifted to a Philadelphia hospital and remains in intensive care following emergency surgery for severe leg injuries.

Janiczek, who sustained a graze wound to the head consistent with gunfire, was treated at Abington Hospital, cleared, and transported to Montgomery County Correctional Facility, prosecutors said.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Thomas P. Murt, who denied bail. His preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4, before Judge Jodi L. Griffis.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.