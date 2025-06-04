Craig Coleman, 32, received the sentence of 18 to 36 years from a Philadelphia County judge on Thursday, May 30, following his guilty plea to Felony Sexual Abuse of Children for possessing child sexual abuse material. He was also classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, requiring lifetime registration as a sex offender.

“This predator is a potential danger to every child in his proximity,” Attorney General Sunday said. “He has proven time and time again that he will not be deterred from targeting and harming children — even while on parole or bail conditions.”

Coleman had already been convicted in 2017 of manufacturing child pornography and statutory sexual assault, officials said. In 2023, he was again charged with possessing child sexual abuse material. He posted bail in November 2024 and pleaded guilty in January 2025.

Then, while out on bail in February 2025 and awaiting sentencing, Coleman allegedly contacted a 15-year-old girl online, became aware of her age, and repeatedly sexually abused her, prosecutors said. He reportedly paid her, recorded the abuse, and attempted to stop her from cooperating with authorities.

In the new case, Coleman faces new charges, including:

Human Trafficking

Unlawful Contact With a Minor

Manufacturing Child Pornography

Statutory Sexual Assault

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Corruption of Minors

Intimidation of a Witness or Victim

A pretrial hearing in the trafficking case is scheduled for Monday, July 22. His bail is set at $10 million.

Both cases are being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Michelle Laucella of the Child Predator Section.

