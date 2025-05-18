Child Hurt, 2 Adults Clinging To Life After Mysterious Hazard Exposure In Philadelphia: Police

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department’s 18th District responded to a “hospital case” on the 5200 block of Webster Street around 10:27 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, according to the department.

A 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition. A 4-year-old child was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and is listed in stable condition.

The scene was secured, but hazmat officials remained on site throughout the afternoon.

No fentanyl or opioids were recovered at the location, authorities said. However, police did find baking soda inside the home — a substance commonly used as a cutting agent in illicit drug manufacturing.

Investigators have not released the cause of the medical emergency, and further testing may be pending. The case remains under active investigation.

