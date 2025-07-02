Carnell Wilder, 59, approached a Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) employee operating a digger loader on the 3900 block of Ford Road and asked, “Why aren’t you striking?” according to Philadelphia Police.

Wilder then allegedly stabbed the machine’s rear left tire with a knife, deflating it. He cut his hand during the act and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by Philadelphia Fire Department medics. After receiving treatment, he was taken to the Police Detention Unit.

Wilder has been charged with Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Criminal Mischief, and Institutional Vandalism, according to authorities. The case is being handled by Southwest Detectives.

The incident happened around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, amid an ongoing city-wide work stoppage that has halted numerous services across Philadelphia. The strike, involving members of AFSCME District Council 33, began after contract negotiations stalled.

According to the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Commerce, essential operations such as police, fire, and PGW emergency gas leak response remain active. However, non-emergency public works—including some PGW operations—have seen significant disruptions during the labor dispute.

More information on the work stoppage is available via the City of Philadelphia’s Commerce Department website.

