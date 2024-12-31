Barricade Declared After Gunshots Fired Inside Philadelphia Home: Police

Philadelphia police responded to a report of a person with a gun at a home on the 700 block of South 59th Street at 2:25 a.m. in the city’s 18th District, authorities said.

Arriving officers heard an argument and gunfire coming from inside the property, prompting them to declare a barricade at 2:46 a.m., police said. A staging area was established at 58th Street and Catherine Street.

The standoff ended at 3:26 a.m. when the suspect exited the home and surrendered without incident. No injuries were reported, according to police.

Investigators recovered multiple fired cartridge casings from inside the home. The case remains under investigation by Southwest Detectives.

