Partly Cloudy 84°

SHARE

Baby Critically Injured After Falling From Window In Philadelphia: Police

An 11-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after falling from a second-story window in West Philadelphia, authorities announced on Monday, July 7.

The 5800 block of Pine Street where an 11-month-old baby fell from a window, police say. 

The 5800 block of Pine Street where an 11-month-old baby fell from a window, police say. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The baby fell from a residence on the 5800 block of Pine Street around 1:38 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Officers from the 18th District arrived at the scene and transported the infant to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

He was placed in extremely critical condition, police said.

Detectives from the department’s Special Victims Unit have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall. The incident remains under investigation and is considered preliminary, police added.

Updates will be released as more details become available.

to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE