Baby Critically Injured After Falling From Window In Philadelphia: Police

The baby fell from a residence on the 5800 block of Pine Street around 1:38 p.m., according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Officers from the 18th District arrived at the scene and transported the infant to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

He was placed in extremely critical condition, police said.

Detectives from the department’s Special Victims Unit have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fall. The incident remains under investigation and is considered preliminary, police added.

Updates will be released as more details become available.

