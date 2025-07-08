The 24-year-old was paralyzed at 17 and spent the last seven years advocating for survivors of gun violence, as The Philadelphia Inquirer previously reported. But early Monday morning, July 7, Harris was shot multiple times in the back while sitting in his wheelchair at a South Philly block party. He couldn’t escape. He died at the scene.

“He helped others hurt by guns,” one friend wrote. “A man who survived one shooting died in another.”

Shots rang out just before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Etting Street, in the Grays Ferry neighborhood, where a crowd of about 40 people had gathered, police explained. Officers arrived to find 12 people wounded by gunfire — three of them fatally.

The victims killed:

Azir Harris, 24, of College Avenue.

Jason Reese, 19, of Media Street, shot in the head.

Zahir Wylie, 23, of Marilyn Road, shot in the chest.

Nine others — teens and young adults between 15 and 24 — were also wounded, including a 19-year-old man shot twice in the head who remains in critical condition.

Police released surveillance video of several suspects running from the scene and are asking for help identifying them. The video has no sound and can be viewed in the player below:

A $20,000 reward is being offered for each homicide. Tipsters can call 215-686-3334 or submit anonymously at 215-686-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.