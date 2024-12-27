Fair 35°

SHARE

ATM Explodes At Philly Sandwich Shop, Police Say

An early morning explosion damaged an ATM outside Johnny’s Hots restaurant in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
Philadelphia police

Philadelphia police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Philadelphia Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Police were called to the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue at 1:26 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, where they found the machine severely damaged by explosive materials, according to a press release.

The Bomb Squad responded and secured the scene, police said. No access was gained to the ATM’s money-holding area, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to call or text Philadelphia Police’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous.

to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE