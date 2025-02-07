Anthony Percell, 56, admitted in Philadelphia County Court to stealing the identity of a former classmate who died in 1986 and using it to apply for a concealed carry firearms permit, obtain a Pennsylvania driver’s license, and file a fraudulent workers’ compensation claim, authorities said.

Now, he’s headed to prison.

Under a plea deal, Percell was sentenced to six to 23 months behind bars, followed by seven years of probation—which he will serve alongside a federal sentence for passport fraud and illegally accessing restricted areas at airports using the stolen identity.

“This defendant brazenly stole the identity of a deceased classmate, lived a lie for decades, and put public safety at risk when he tried to obtain a gun permit,” Attorney General Sunday said. “This kind of deception undermines the integrity of our legal and security systems, and I want to commend our team and federal investigators for bringing this scam to an end.”

Tied To Massive Federal Social Security Fraud Bust

Percell was one of a dozen Pennsylvania residents charged in a $1 million federal Social Security fraud case announced in October 2022. Prosecutors say he was part of a sweeping scheme in which defendants illegally collected Social Security benefits intended for deceased recipients.

Percell was initially charged federally with social security fraud, passport fraud, and identity theft—with investigators alleging he illegally raked in tens of thousands of dollars in stolen government benefits.

As part of his plea agreement, Percell must forfeit all fraudulent materials and assets tied to his scheme and is barred from ever using another person’s identity again.

‘Decades Of Deception’ Ends In Prison Time

One of the other defendants in the scheme, Marcus Ecks, also pleaded guilty to stealing Social Security benefits. Ecks continued to collect disability payments meant for his deceased ex-wife, Charlene Arcila, a well-known LGBTQ activist who fought for equal rights and was instrumental in a lawsuit against SEPTA that led to the removal of gender markers from transit passes. Arcila passed away in 2015, but Ecks kept accepting her benefits for years, accumulating over $80,000 in fraudulent funds. His sentencing is scheduled for later this year.

Percell’s sentencing marks the latest conviction in the sweeping Social Security fraud crackdown led by U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

So far, nine out of the 12 defendants have pleaded guilty, and federal authorities say they are committed to rooting out fraudsters who steal taxpayer-funded benefits.

The cases were investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorneys Laura Bradbury and Megan Curran.

Report Social Security Fraud

Authorities urge the public to report Social Security fraud to the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General.

Contact Information:

Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General – 717-787-5211

United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Pennsylvania – 215-861-8300

Social Security Administration Fraud Hotline – 1-800-269-02711

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.