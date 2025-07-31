Amir Jones, 32, was taken into custody by members of the U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force at an apartment on the 4900 block of Kershaw Street around 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, according to a statement from the Marshals.

Jones had been on the run for a year after being charged with three counts of homicide in connection to the July 21, 2024, mass shooting on the 1200 block of North Alden Street in the city’s Carroll Park neighborhood.

“Jones initially refused to comply with commands but after 30 minutes of negotiating, Jones surrendered without incident,” officials said in the release. Several photos of his arrest were also shared by the Marshals.

The deadly shooting erupted during a neighborhood block party just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Police said multiple groups exchanged gunfire, leaving nine people shot.

The victims included:

Akil Jones, 33, who was pronounced dead on scene.

Rashie Jones, 29, who was shot multiple times and died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 2:14 a.m.

Sekayi Robinson, 23, who was pronounced dead at 3:08 a.m. after being taken to Presbyterian Medical Center.

Six others, including a 26-year-old woman, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds but survived in stable condition, police previously reported.

Preliminary findings indicated multiple firearms were used during the exchange, with numerous spent shell casings recovered at the scene, the Philadelphia Police Department said at the time.

Authorities credited the year-long investigation and joint efforts of law enforcement for finally locating and arresting Jones.

