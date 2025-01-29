NULL 49°

Amere Wright Arrested In Eagles Championship Shooting: PD

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Eagles NFC Championship celebration in Center City, Philadelphia police announced on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Amere Wright

Photo Credit: Philadelphia PD
Eagles fans celebrate in Philadelphia.

 Photo Credit: Citizen App
Jillian Pikora
Amere Wright, 18, was identified as the suspected gunman who shot a 20-year-old man in the lower abdomen and hip at 1300 Chestnut Street around 9:25 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26, authorities said.

The victim, who approached officers assigned to the Eagles Crowd Detail, was rushed to Jefferson Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Detectives with the Shooting Investigation Group reviewed surveillance footage from area businesses and body-worn cameras before identifying Wright as the shooter, officials said.

After obtaining a search warrant, SWAT officers raided Wright’s home on the 6100 block of North Broad Street on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and took him into custody without incident, police said.

During the search, detectives recovered the clothing Wright allegedly wore during the shooting, his cellphone, and a loaded black handgun, authorities said.

Wright has been charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and related offenses, police said.

