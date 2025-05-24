Ajani Stinton-Downing, the niece of Power 99FM Philadelphia guest mixer DJ Tyrone Winfield, was found unresponsive around 5:16 p.m. Thursday, May 22, on the 2100 block of Bailey Terrace, just off Point Breeze Avenue, police said.

Officers from the 1st District arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a “person with a gun.” Inside the home, they discovered Stinton-Downing with a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was rushed to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, where she died at 5:55 p.m., investigators said.

Her boyfriend was taken into custody for questioning, police noted. As of Friday morning, no charges had been filed.

The case is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 215-686-TIPS.

Details about Stinton-Downing’s life were not immediately available. Her family is invited to share photos and memories with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visit thehotline.org, or text LOVEIS to 22522.

